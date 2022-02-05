‘I Guess I’ll Have To Plan Something Bigger And Crazier Next Year!’: Neil Agius Places Second In International Man Of The Year

Maltese Athlete Neil Agius placed second in an International Man Of The Year Award. And responded with a cheeky hint about his future plans in the world of sports.

“I guess I’ll have to plan something bigger and crazier, next year,” Agius said, in a social media post.

The award system is by the World Open Water Swimming Association (WOWSA), of whom considers athletes who have done impressive athletic feats tied to the open water.

Agius broke the world record for the Longest Ocean Swim last June, ousting Britain’s Chloe McCardel, who held the previous record of 124.4 km. He completed the feat by swimming from Linosa, Sicily to Malta.

His result was received with a warm tribute to first-placed athlete Paul Georgescu followed by thanks to all who voted for the Maltese swimmer.