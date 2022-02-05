‘I Guess I’ll Have To Plan Something Bigger And Crazier Next Year!’: Neil Agius Places Second In International Man Of The Year
Maltese Athlete Neil Agius placed second in an International Man Of The Year Award. And responded with a cheeky hint about his future plans in the world of sports.
“I guess I’ll have to plan something bigger and crazier, next year,” Agius said, in a social media post.
The award system is by the World Open Water Swimming Association (WOWSA), of whom considers athletes who have done impressive athletic feats tied to the open water.
Agius broke the world record for the Longest Ocean Swim last June, ousting Britain’s Chloe McCardel, who held the previous record of 124.4 km. He completed the feat by swimming from Linosa, Sicily to Malta.
His result was received with a warm tribute to first-placed athlete Paul Georgescu followed by thanks to all who voted for the Maltese swimmer.
The challenge was conceived to raise awareness for the Wave of Change initiative, where Agius had asked supporters to do their part in helping the environment by collecting six pieces of plastic from the sea.
The WOWSA Award for the World Open Water Swimming Man of the Year is given at the annual Global Open Water Swimming Conference and voted online upon by tens of thousands of swimmers and fans in a public poll.
Relive the breathtaking moment Agius made it back onto Maltese land after his gruelling journey:
Neil Agius – take a bow!