‘Ilkoll Speċjali’: Special Olympics Games Book Is A Collection Of Works Of 200 Primary School Children

Ilkoll Speċjali (‘All Special‘), the official book for the Special Olympics Invitational Games 2022 has been launched. The book is a collection of excerpts and poems gathered from over 200 Maltese primary school children. And their message is one: inclusion through sport. Works attesting the great values of love, respect, and inclusion.

The President of the Special Olympics Lydia Abela said: “The moment our society recognizes the beauty of our differences will be a moment when our country looks to the future together.” She added that sport should be made available to everyone and that it could be a powerful tool to teach one to deal with the challenges of life.

The Minister for Education, Sport, Youth, Innovation, and Research Clifton Grima also shared a few words: “When you look at the work done by Maltese students, you begin to understand what talent we have in this country.” The publication of the book became the perfect example that shows how goals can be achieved through the process of working together. “The contribution of over 200 children of our schools can now be enjoyed not only in Malta but across the world too.”