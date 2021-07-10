Inglorious Sportscasters! Maltese Sports Fanatics Have Found A New Podcast They Can Call Home

And sports fans now have a local, online hub where they can tune in and can catch up on the latest sporting news both around the world and at home with Malta’s latest sports podcast, the Inglorious Sportscasters!

It doesn’t just make for good TV but for good listening too, with everyone turning to streaming services to get the latest updates and gossip in the sporting world.

Malta is brimming with sports fans passionately obsessed with football, basketball, tennis or anything else that requires athleticism and makes for good TV.

Hosted by friends Chris and Miguel, the sports-focused podcast releases episodes weekly in which they discuss the previous week’s sporting action and news, as well as upcoming events.

From the post-Euro blues to NBA Finals, Conor McGregor’s poor showing last week and Neil Agius’ incredible swim, the Inglorious Sportscasters covers it all with the added touch of giving coverage to local athletes and events.

And the duo has already elicited a number of local sporting heroes on their podcast too, including ex-Maltese national basketball player and league winner Roderick Vella as well as former Maltese football international and current St Andrews FC manager Brian Said.

Both passionate about sports, the Inglorious Sportscasters leave no stone unturned in the world of sports – exposing a domestic audience to other disciplines they otherwise would never have considered, such as American football, judo or even snooker.

“We’d like to make this more than just a hobby, but we’re both realistic as to where we’re going with this long term and are taking it step-by-step,” the Sportscasters told Lovin Malta.

“At the moment it’s all about establishing consistency”.

The Inglorious Sportscasters have released 13 episodes so far, the latest titled “Post-Euro Blues”, and also broadcasted their first livestream last week ahead of the Euro 2020 final, accumulating over 1,000 views in the process.

And this is just the beginning, with the Inglorious Sportscasters planning to continue their podcast journey with the intent of supporting local and national teams with their witty words and hour-long debates on anything and everything sports.

