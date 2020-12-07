It’s Malta Vs Modric As Island Drawn With World Cup Runners-Up Croatia In 2022 Qualification Group 

Malta has been placed in the same group as World Cup runners-up Croatia in its qualification group for the 2022 edition of football’s most elite competition.

Group H also includes Slovakia, Russia, Slovenia and Cyprus, a pretty tough group for Malta to navigate.

The group favourites will undoubtably be Croatia, who dazzled football fans at the 2018 World Cup in Russia before eventually losing 4-2 in the final to France. With the likes of Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic and Ivan Perisic in their team, Malta will have a lot to handle.

However, it is worth remembering that Malta had managed to hold Croatia to a 1-1 draw back in 2005, courtesy of a beautiful free kick by Stephen Wellman.