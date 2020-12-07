It’s Malta Vs Modric As Island Drawn With World Cup Runners-Up Croatia In 2022 Qualification Group
Malta has been placed in the same group as World Cup runners-up Croatia in its qualification group for the 2022 edition of football’s most elite competition.
Group H also includes Slovakia, Russia, Slovenia and Cyprus, a pretty tough group for Malta to navigate.
The group favourites will undoubtably be Croatia, who dazzled football fans at the 2018 World Cup in Russia before eventually losing 4-2 in the final to France. With the likes of Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic and Ivan Perisic in their team, Malta will have a lot to handle.
However, it is worth remembering that Malta had managed to hold Croatia to a 1-1 draw back in 2005, courtesy of a beautiful free kick by Stephen Wellman.
📰 CONFIRMED: Here are the groups for @UEFA‘s #WCQ on the road to #WorldCup Qatar 2022!
🤔 Which games stand out to YOU? pic.twitter.com/sLsXolLR3t
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 7, 2020
However, the national team has been injected with a fresh dose of optimism after its performance at this year’s UEFA Nations League, where it only narrowly failed to top the group.
Cover photo: Left: Luka Modric (Photo: Антон Зайцев), Right: Malta Football Association