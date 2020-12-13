Just Wow! Maltese Teen Haley Bugeja Set An Astonishing European Football Record With Recent Hat-Trick
We’ve known Haley Bugeja was a special talent for a while now, but we didn’t realise just how special she was.
The Maltese teenage football prodigy became the youngest player ever to score a hat trick at a European qualifier when she found the net three times against Georgia last month.
At 16 years and 205 days, the Sassuolo striker broke a record previously set by Scotland’s Julie Fleeting, who scored four goals against Estonia at age 16 and 259 days.
Malta’s Football Association announced this astonishing record today, capping an amazing year for one of the most promising local footballers in recent years.