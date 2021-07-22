Leading Maltese Para-Athlete Forfeits Tokyo 2020 Ticket After Suffering Devastating Injury
One of Malta’s leading para-athletes has had to pull out of the Tokyo 2020 Games after suffering a devastating injury that requires months of intense rehab and recovery.
Sprinter Antonio Flores was chosen to participate in the Paralympic Games, a dream he had been chasing ever since he had his leg amputated in 2017.
However, the para-athlete took to social media to announce that he had forfeited his place, a tough decision he had to make for the wellbeing of his health.
“Although it was good news, unfortunately it was also very difficult to hear knowing that I had to go through such a rough injury just months before the Games,” he said.
“Needless to say, I am unable to attend – something which I have not quite accepted yet”.
Flores, who represented Malta at the previous Paralympic Games, admitted that the decision has taken a mental toll on him but committed to making a return to track once he’s healthy.
View this post on Instagram
“It just wasn’t meant to be,” he said. “With the Games being postponed last year, I honestly did not see this coming. But it’s now time to put on a strong face and continue doing all I can to return to the track”.
Flores forfeited his position and will not be travelling to Tokyo this year. Meanwhile, the Malta Paralympic Committee has begun announcing its contingent heading to the Paralympic Games which includes swimmer Vladyslava Kravchenko and track and field para-athlete Thomas Borg.
Meanwhile, the Olympic Games are scheduled to officially kick off tomorrow with an Opening Ceremony featuring no spectators in the stands. A total of six athletes from various disciplines will represent Malta at the Games.
A full list of their competition schedule can be found via this link.
Tag someone who needs to know this