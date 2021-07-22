Leading Maltese Para-Athlete Forfeits Tokyo 2020 Ticket After Suffering Devastating Injury

One of Malta’s leading para-athletes has had to pull out of the Tokyo 2020 Games after suffering a devastating injury that requires months of intense rehab and recovery.

Sprinter Antonio Flores was chosen to participate in the Paralympic Games, a dream he had been chasing ever since he had his leg amputated in 2017.

However, the para-athlete took to social media to announce that he had forfeited his place, a tough decision he had to make for the wellbeing of his health.

“Although it was good news, unfortunately it was also very difficult to hear knowing that I had to go through such a rough injury just months before the Games,” he said.

“Needless to say, I am unable to attend – something which I have not quite accepted yet”.

Flores, who represented Malta at the previous Paralympic Games, admitted that the decision has taken a mental toll on him but committed to making a return to track once he’s healthy.