‘Let’s Go For More’: Maltese Tennis Sensation Places Second In International Tournament

19-year-old tennis sensation Francesca Curmi has just placed second in an International tournament in Monastir, Tunisia. Her journey saw her storm through some pretty serious opposition, from the competition qualifiers and all the way through the knockout stages of the tournament, overcoming some highly-ranked competition along the way. It ended with a hard-fought final against Italian national Angelica Raggi (ranked 654), following a spectacular performance at the end of a long competitive road. Francesca delivered a post-match message on social media: “Gutted for today’s match. Left it all out there,” she wrote. “Thanks to everyone who supported me until the very end.” “Let’s go for more.”

On Wednesday, in the round of 32, Francesca, dispatched promising Italian 17-year-old Lara Pfeiffer (ranked 1375). She then had a much harder nut to crack, meeting the tournament’s 4th seed French 25-year-old Victoria Muntean (ranked 622). The quarter-final was another balanced affair against Spanish 22-year-old Noelia Bouzo Zanotti (ranked 837), winning confidently and securing her place in the semi-final. Some may have thought the journey would end at the semi-final after Francesca hit the court against the number two seed, Fangzhou Liu (ranked 529). She was then drawn against tournament number two seed, Fangzhou Liu. The Chinese 26-year-old occupies WTA ranking number 529. But Francesca still finished on top and secured her place in the final in one, emphatic display.

The young Maltese athlete proved her mettle once again after having come off the back of a magnificent three-tournament stint that saw her make a quarter-final appearance in each competition. Each competition involved an arduous qualification of no less than three matches. But Francesca rose to the challenge and overcame her opposition, even when faced with opponents of higher international ranking.

With no signs of slowing down, we can only dream of how far her scintillating form could take her in the months to follow.

