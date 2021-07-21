Malta Annihilates Andorra In Opening Game Of European Championship For Small Countries

It was a one-sided affair as Malta dominated each and every quarter (30-5, 17-10, 17-9, and 15-6) with Stephanie De Martino leading the way with 20 points, seven rebounds, three assists and one steal.

Malta got off to an excellent start in Group A of the FIBA European Championship for Small Countries after dominating Andorra in a 79 -30 beatdown.

The girls in red got off to a strong start, taking a 21 point lead before Andorra could put any points on the board.

Josephine Grima and Kirsty Abela also managed to score in the double digits while Claire Ciantar led in rebounds and Mikela Riolo in steals.

The young and vibrant team gelled together nicely with Grima, Sophie Abela and Cristina Sollami coming away with four assists each.

Meanwhile, Andorra struggled to find any rhythm throughout the game, scoring less than 10 points in each quarter as the team let out their frustrations on their Maltese opponents.