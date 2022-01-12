Malta-Based Socios Announces Serie A Partnership

Malta-based blockchain provider Socios.com has announced a partnership with Lega Serie A, the league at the top of the Italian football pyramid.

According to reports, the partnership will also cover the SuperCoppa and the Coppa Italia.

The Malta-based blockchain provider has been making leaps and bounds in the sporting world, offering its lucrative and innovative Fan Tokens to over 40 high-profile sporting organisations.

The latest partnership builds on Socios.com’s already significant existing presence in the Italian sports industry, which includes partnerships with Inter Milan, Juventus, AC Milan, Napoli, AS Roma, FC Bologna and the Italian national team.

Socios.com’s 100+ strong network of partners also includes FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Atlético Madrid, Valencia, Manchester City and Arsenal.

Fan Tokens are created on the Chiliz blockchain and are used on the Socios.com fan engagement platform.

