Malta capped a sound win against Azerbaijan in an international football friendly held at the National Stadium on Friday.

The only goal in the game was scored by Hibernians forward Jurgen Degabriele, as the reds edged past the Azeris with a clean 1-0 scoreline.

It may have been one goal, but it was 90 minutes to be proud of after the team spiced things up with some interesting attacking play.

On several occasions, Malta had a trailing Azerbaijan side rely on interventions from their goalkeeper to keep the gap from widening.