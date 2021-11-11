Malta Faces Croatia At 8.45pm In World Cup Qualifying Match

Malta’s national football team will be hoping to put a dent in Croatia’s World Cup qualification hopes in a tough match this evening at Ta Qali national stadium.

It presents a mammoth task for the Maltese minnows with the Croats finishing runners-up in the 2018 edition. However, the national team will be looking to build on a successful campaign, which has seen the team bag three points in the country’s first-ever world cup qualifier win.

Kick-off is at 8.45pm with the Croats desperate to capture all three points and keep up the pressure on group leaders Russia. You can watch it all on TVM.