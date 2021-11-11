Malta Faces Croatia At 8.45pm In World Cup Qualifying Match
Malta’s national football team will be hoping to put a dent in Croatia’s World Cup qualification hopes in a tough match this evening at Ta Qali national stadium.
It presents a mammoth task for the Maltese minnows with the Croats finishing runners-up in the 2018 edition. However, the national team will be looking to build on a successful campaign, which has seen the team bag three points in the country’s first-ever world cup qualifier win.
Kick-off is at 8.45pm with the Croats desperate to capture all three points and keep up the pressure on group leaders Russia. You can watch it all on TVM.
View this post on Instagram
Coach Devis Mangia is urging the players to showcase their personality in tonight’s match, which is set to be a serious test for the team.
“My players need to be ready to read some situations of the match and try to take advantage of them. We need to have the personality so that when these moments arise in the match we will be ready to pounce,” he said.
In the reverse fixture, Croatia won 3-0, but Mangia is hoping for a very different result this time around.
“I believe that when we face Croatia away for 50 minutes our team played very well but then two or three situations changed the course of the game and that happens in football,” he said.
Share to show your support!