Malta Fans Plead For Outdoor Cinema As Team Stares In The Face Of Group Victory

Their innovative idea will involve supporters gathering in 72 cars, watching the game from their vehicles on a big screen and making enough noise for the players to hear them, all while abiding by the COVID-19 restrictions.

Supporters have been banned from attending the home game due to COVID-19 restrictions but the South End Core fanbase have come up with an alternative – a drive-in cinema with a large screen at the MFCC, very close to the Ta’ Qali stadium.

As Malta gets ready for a do-or-die game against the Faroe Islands tomorrow, which could see them win their UEFA Nations League group, supporting the national team has never been so exciting.

In just a few hours, the fans collected €5,000 to cover the costs and are now only awaiting a permit from the Malta Tourism Authority

“We can confirm that Festivals Malta has organised an event the same like ours in October 2020 and they were given the green light,” the South End Core wrote. “We are waiting… The money has been gathered. Give us the APPROVAL. If the event is declined, we are not responsible for the fans that gather in Ta’ Qali.”

Malta’s recent victory over Andorra and the Faroe Islands’ draw against Latvia has left three points separating the two teams, with one game to go. While Malta needs to win the game to top their group, a draw will be enough for the Faroe Islands.

Malta lost their reverse fixture in Tórshavn in heartbreaking fashion, losing 3-2 after conceding twice in the dying minutes, and tomorrow would be the perfect time to set the record straight.

Cover photo: The South End Core attending a Malta game prior to the COVID-19 pandemic

Tag a Malta fan!