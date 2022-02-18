Stunning Malta Women’s Football Team Kick Off Tournament With Dominant Win Over Moldova
Malta’s women’s football team kicked off the VisitMalta Trophy in style with an emphatic 3-1 win against Moldova at the Tony Bezzina Stadium.
The match was the first of the Malta Football Association’s (MFA) VisitMalta tournament, which ends on Tuesday 22nd February.
Maltese captain Charlene Zammit opened the scoring in the 33rd minute. But Moldovan’s Mardrari drew level just before the half-time mark.
In the second half, Malta responded with two goals. One from Jade Flask, and another from Sassuolo’s Haley Bugeja.
The VisitMalta Women’s International trophy is the second of its kind, with the first having taken place at the same time last year. This year, Malta is competing with national teams Morocco and Moldova.
The second match will take place on Saturday 19th February, with Malta set to face Morocco, the highest-ranked team in the tournament: overall ranked 78th in FIFA’s ranking chart for December.
The Malta women’s team is currently ranked 95th in FIFA’s ranking charts.
Featured Photo Credit: Mark Zammit Cordina/MFA
Do you think Malta can remain undefeated in the tournament?