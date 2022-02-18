Stunning Malta Women’s Football Team Kick Off Tournament With Dominant Win Over Moldova

Malta’s women’s football team kicked off the VisitMalta Trophy in style with an emphatic 3-1 win against Moldova at the Tony Bezzina Stadium.

The match was the first of the Malta Football Association’s (MFA) VisitMalta tournament, which ends on Tuesday 22nd February.

Maltese captain Charlene Zammit opened the scoring in the 33rd minute. But Moldovan’s Mardrari drew level just before the half-time mark.

In the second half, Malta responded with two goals. One from Jade Flask, and another from Sassuolo’s Haley Bugeja.