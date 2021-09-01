Malta In Absolute Dreamland After Thrashing Cyprus 3-0 In World Cup Qualifier

Malta treated its fans to one of its best football games in recent history after an enthralling 3-0 victory over Cyprus in tonight’s World Cup qualifier.

It was always going to be a huge game for Malta, particularly as it was its first home match with supporters since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, it’s fair to say few people at Ta’ Qali Stadium were expecting to witness a game quite like this.

Malta missed a golden chance in the first half when Paul Mbong fired wide after being placed one on one with Cyprus’ goalkeeper. However, they were given a massive boost shortly before the end of the first half when Cyprus’ Konstantinos Soteriou received a second yellow card for simulation inside Malta’s penalty box.

The home side immediately took advantage, with Joseph Mbong providing an eye-watering overhead kick assist to tee up Cain Attard for his first-ever goal for Malta.

Malta couldn’t have dreamed of a better start to the second half, with Joseph Mbong heading home a few seconds after the whistle was blown following an inch-perfect cross from Teddy Teuma.

A few minutes later, Cain Attard made it 3-0 with a tap-in from close range.

Malta dominated the rest of the game, confidently passing the ball around and seeing off the game, with Cyprus barely getting any meaningful chances.

The result has seen Malta climb up to fifth place in Group H, ahead of Cyprus on goal difference and only four points behind joint leaders Croatia and Russia.