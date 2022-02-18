Malta Marathon Teams Up With Government For New Race With Different Route

One of the organisers of the Malta Marathon will be joining forces with SportMalta to deliver this year’s race, which will follow the route proposed by the government.

In a post online, Mark Cutajar announced that Malta Marathon Organising Committee (MMOC) representative Joseph Micallef will be part of the organising panel for the new race, which will take place on 6th March.

The original Marathon was cancelled after a meeting between the organisers of the event, the Malta Marathon Organising Committee (MMOC), and Transport Malta (TM), where an agreement was not reached regarding the permit over the initially proposed route. With original plans scrapped, Minister for Transport and Infrastructure Ian Borg announced a replacement organised by Transport Malta: The Transport Malta Charity Marathon.