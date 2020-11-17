Malta Misses Out On UEFA Nations’ League Glory After Stalemate With Faroe Islands

Maltese hearts were broken this evening after the national football team just missed out on finishing first in their UEFA nations group following a 1-1 draw with the Faroe Islands. The first half proved to be a cagey affair in what was a deciding fixture to crown the winner of Group D1. However, Matthew Guillaumier took the game by the scruff of the neck at the 54th minute with a superb goal, sending the nation and the few present at the national stadium into a frenzy.

All would change fifteen minutes later, after Jonsson scored for the Faroe Islands after some slick passing off the wing. Malta’s wing backs were both caught out and will rue some poor marking during a crucial juncture. The goal did not dampen Maltese spirit out on the field and the team came close to going ahead. Mbong spurred a particularly golden opportunity. Faroe Islands managed to hold on and will now go play in the finals next summer against the winners of Group D2.

The draw will feel like a defeat. However, the result does see Malta extend its unbeaten streak to six games. It’s been an impressive few weeks for the boys in red who turned around a dismal start to the UEFA nations league under new manger Devis Mangia. It just proved to be a little too late. What’s clear is that this could be the start of a new exciting chapter in Maltese football, with some exciting young talent ready to make their names known. Share to show your support!

