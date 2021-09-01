Malta To Face Cyprus Tonight In First Home Match With Fans Since Pandemic’s Start

Malta will face fellow Mediterranean island Cyprus this evening for a World Cup qualifier at the National Stadium in Ta’ Qali in what will be the national team’s first home match with supporters since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With three games played from the first qualifying round, Malta finds itself at the bottom of Group H with a single point to its name but the country will be hoping that fans’ return to the stadium can give the national side a much-needed boost.

Addressing a press conference yesterday, national team coach Devis Mangia said that the match was particularly special for him given that it will be the first one with fans since he was appointed to lead the national team.