Malta To Face Russia Tomorrow In UEFA U21 European Championship

It’s matchday for Malta’s U21 team as they are set to face Russia tomorrow in their second UEFA European U21 Championship Group C match.

The football game is taking place tomorrow at 6 pm Malta time in Khimki, Russia.

This match comes after the team’s unforgettable 4-1 win last Friday in the competition opener against Northern Ireland.

Malta U21 Coach Gilbert Agius spoke out ahead of the match, saying that training and preparation have been long underway.

“We’ve been fully focused on Tuesday’s match since Saturday. Way back before our departure from Malta. As already said, the Russia match is completely different. It is the second match in four days,” said Agius.

He affirmed that with one training session left, the team will get time to familiarise themselves with the pitch.

“We still have one final session, which is also an opportunity to familiarise ourselves with the pitch on Monday evening. The team will surely give its 100% and then see how the game develops,” Agius concluded.

Image credit: Stephen Gatt

Share this to show your support for the Malta U21 team!