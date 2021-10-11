Maltese Ultra Marathon Runner Completes Legendary Saharan Marathon Des Sables Among Top Ranks

Andrew Abela locked a prominent result in the difficult and challenging 35th edition Marathon des Sables as the Maltese ultramarathon runner ranked 34th position overall in the men’s classification.

Andrew wasn’t always an athlete, up for such challenges. The very thought of the marathon seemed unthinkable to him. He heard about the Marathon for the first time through a talk given to him at his workplace.

“Back then the very thought of running more than 5km seemed unimaginable, my knees would hurt, let alone running 240km in the middle of the Sahara in +52°c with a 12kg bag pack for 7 days carrying all your food and equipment.” He said

However, three years ago, Andrew found discipline and confidence after taking part in the lifecycle challenge in Oman, which led him to be up for the challenge of Marathon des Sables.

“I’ll make it clear, I do not consider myself to be an athlete or anything of the sort, I do consider myself as a person who loves a challenge.” Andrew expressed.