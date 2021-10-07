Malta Will Host Slovenia In Nail-Biting World Cup Qualifier This Friday

Malta hosts Slovenia in a nail-biting encounter at the national stadium as part of the country’s – hopeful -World Cup qualifying campaign tomorrow night.

While typically whipping boys in qualification rounds, the Maltese minnows, led by Devis Mangia, have improved dramatically in the last year or so, taking home four points so far.

Slovenia is just three points ahead of Malta, making tonight’s game a must-win match for both sides, particularly for the arriving team who are still could be in the hunt for a qualification spot.

The last time the pair met on 4th September was a close encounter with Slovenia snatching a 1-0 win through a 44th minute penalty.

Tomorrow night, the Slovenians will have to face a boisterous local crowd – who are buzzing following the return of attendees following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The match kicks off at 8.45pm – and if you don’t have a ticket, make sure to show your support by following from home on TVM.