Malta’s Women’s Team Scores First-Ever Win In World Cup Qualifications By Beating Azerbaijan

For the first time ever, Malta has won in the Women’s World Cup Qualifications, by beating host country Azerbaijan 2-1.

The match was held in Azerbaijan’s capital, Baku, as part of the second international window of the 2023 FIFA Women’s Cup qualifying campaign.

Dorianne Theuma scored the first goal in the second half, and Emma Xuereb brought it home by scoring the winning goal.

Malta’s win is a historic one, and the team now has four points after they ended up playing Bosnia-Herzegovina 2-2 last month.

This was Malta’s third encounter with Azerbaijan, as the two faced each other in 2015 which ended in a 2-0 victory for Azerbaijan, and another match that same year ended in a draw.

