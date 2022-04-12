Defeat Not An Option: Malta Women’s Team See Off Faroe Islands With Superb Comeback

Malta’s Women’s U19 football team came back with a stunning win against the Faroe Islands, ending the match with a 3-2 win despite trailing behind a two-goal gap for an hour.

The first goal was scored by the Faroe Islands in the seventh minute of the match. And things only got worse when they converted again in the 32nd minute.

It looked as though it was all over up until the hour mark, but then the Maltese youths pulled one back through Tammy Falzon’s goal, closing the gap and seemingly setting the stage for more to come.

Before the 90 minute mark, Malta managed to equalise and even capitalise with two further goals scored by Loa Samuelsen and Martina Fenech, hit in a span of five minutes.