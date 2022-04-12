Defeat Not An Option: Malta Women’s Team See Off Faroe Islands With Superb Comeback
Malta’s Women’s U19 football team came back with a stunning win against the Faroe Islands, ending the match with a 3-2 win despite trailing behind a two-goal gap for an hour.
The first goal was scored by the Faroe Islands in the seventh minute of the match. And things only got worse when they converted again in the 32nd minute.
It looked as though it was all over up until the hour mark, but then the Maltese youths pulled one back through Tammy Falzon’s goal, closing the gap and seemingly setting the stage for more to come.
Before the 90 minute mark, Malta managed to equalise and even capitalise with two further goals scored by Loa Samuelsen and Martina Fenech, hit in a span of five minutes.
The win was crucial, and allowed Malta to sit comfortably in second place in the U19 European Women’s Championship Qualifiers. Three points behind Northern Ireland and four points before third-placed Azerbaijan.
Malta had previously beaten the Azeris 2-1 on 9th April and had drawn to group leaders Northern Ireland.
Their victory has them cruising towards promotion to League A after being ranked as the best runner-up from six qualifying groups in league B.
This rekindles the hope that the Maltese team could come closer to bringing home some silverware, if not merely giving teams on the international stage a good run for their money.
Featured Photo Credit: Malta Football Association Facebook Page
