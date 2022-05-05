Liverpool Vs Real Madrid: Malta Now Gearing Up For Spicy UCL Final

Maltese football fans are in for a magnificent treat after Real Madrid upset Manchester City and booked their spot in the Champion’s League final.

On the day, they will lock horns with Liverpool FC.

Wednesday’s semi-final clash saw the Spanish giants make an astonishing comeback against the Citizens.

The result came after Real defeated strong tournament contenders Paris St Germain and Chelsea in the previous rounds, and in a similar fashion too. In both matches, the Los Blancos were initially trailing but later showed that they are an absolute force to be reckoned with.

Speaking of comebacks, Liverpool hit us with one of their own in Tuesday’s semi-final clash against Villareal, coming off the back of a 2-0 loss at halftime and turning it into a 2-3 win.

In true warrior-like fashion, the two sides have now booked their place at the UCL final, set to take place on 28th May at 9pm at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis (Paris).

It’s not the first time the two met in a UCL final either. The two previously went head-to-head in the 2017/18 final, and Real came out on top with a 3-1 win.

Now, four years later, only one question remains: which side wants it more?

Let us know in the comment section who you think will win the title