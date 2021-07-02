Malta’s Highest-Ranked Swimmers Andrew Chetcuti And Sasha Gatt Make Tokyo Olympic Team

Malta’s highest-ranked swimmers Andrew Chetcuti and Sasha Gatt will be heading to Tokyo this summer to compete in the prestigious Olympic Games. Chetcuti and Gatt were awarded a universality place, reserved for athletes who did not achieve Olympic Qualifying time, based on the FINA points they achieved. For 28-year-old Chetcuti, the trip up to Tokyo will be the third consecutive time the Maltese athlete has competed at the Olympics in the 100-metre freestyle event.

He had previously represented Malta at the 2012 Olympics in London and the 2016 Olympics in Rio. “Super excited to say that I will officially be competing in Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games!” he said in an announcement post. “It’s an absolute honour and privilege to represent Malta on the global stage and I’m beyond grateful that I get to participate in the games for a third consecutive time.” Meanwhile, 16-year-old Sasha Gatt will be making her first appearance at the Games and will be the youngest Maltese athlete to compete at such a level. Gatt will be competing in the 400-metre and 1,500-metre events. Earlier this year, the young and promising athlete qualified for the Olympic B Standard when she clocked a time of 17:00.28 at the Slovakian Grand Prix.

"My priority is to make Malta proud and leave the competition with my head held up high, knowing that I have given it my all and my best," she told Lovin Malta. Chetcuti and Gatt join indoor pistol shooter Eleanor Bezzina, badminton player Matthew Abela and weightlifter Yazmin Zammit Stevens as part of Malta's contingent heading to the Olympics in Tokyo later this month. It is satisfying to see the contingent made up of a mixture of experienced Olympians and athletes who are experiencing the Olympics for the first time," said President of the Maltese Olympic Committee, Julian Pace Bonello.