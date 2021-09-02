Malta’s Leading Ironman Is Trying To Break The Sicilian Coast Cycling Record To Help Animal Shelters

Malta’s own ironman, Fabio Spiteri, is hitting the road once again to raise much-needed funds and further awareness for animal sanctuaries and shelters around Malta and Gozo.

Spiteri, who currently holds the national record for both the Double and Triple Ironman, will be taking on a 1,000km bicycle ride around Sicily in under 48 hours, potentially beating the record for the journey.

The previous record-holder, Italian cyclist Maurizio Mezzasalma, will even be joining Spiteri as part of his crew.

This is not the first-time Spiteri will be taking on the challenge. In October 2020, Spiteri became the third person in history to cycle around the coast of Sicily in just over two days

Unfortunately, a spell of bad weather and a nighttime curfew in Sicily prevented the cyclist from staying on track. Now, he’s back and determined to beat the record.