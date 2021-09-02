Malta’s Leading Ironman Is Trying To Break The Sicilian Coast Cycling Record To Help Animal Shelters
Malta’s own ironman, Fabio Spiteri, is hitting the road once again to raise much-needed funds and further awareness for animal sanctuaries and shelters around Malta and Gozo.
Spiteri, who currently holds the national record for both the Double and Triple Ironman, will be taking on a 1,000km bicycle ride around Sicily in under 48 hours, potentially beating the record for the journey.
The previous record-holder, Italian cyclist Maurizio Mezzasalma, will even be joining Spiteri as part of his crew.
This is not the first-time Spiteri will be taking on the challenge. In October 2020, Spiteri became the third person in history to cycle around the coast of Sicily in just over two days
Unfortunately, a spell of bad weather and a nighttime curfew in Sicily prevented the cyclist from staying on track. Now, he’s back and determined to beat the record.
Last Friday I visited Association for Abandoned Animals . Why should we donate ? Because am still SHOCKED that this…
Posted by Fabio Spiteri on Monday, August 30, 2021
Fabio, who is known for endurance racing and ultra-events, is a passionate and vocal ambassador for abandoned animals, tirelessly shining a light on the ever growing issue.
While a number of organisations are providing sponsorship and support including GasanMamo Insurance as main sponsor, Fabio and the animals he is fighting for, need more help in raising the €50,000 needed, so please considering donating towards this incredible and worthy cause.
Here’s how you can donate:
Revolut: +356 99816248
Paypal: [email protected]
Paypal: https://paypal.me/RealAnimalRights?locale.x=en_US
SMS donations:
€ 2.33 | 50617312
€ 4.66 | 50618075
€ 6.99 | 50618923
€ 11.65 | 50619260
Bank Transfer:
BOV IBAN : MT40VALL22013000000050010082877
Cover image source: Steve Zammit Lupi
