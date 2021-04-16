Malta’s Paralympic Prospect Edges Closer To Tokyo Games With Impressive Performance At British Meet
As athletes and para-athletes gear up for the Olympic Games this summer, one local para swimmer has managed to beat her personal best and inch closer to a minimum Paralympic entry time at an international meet.
Exiles SC para swimmer Vladyslava Kravchenko represented Malta at the British Para-Swimming International Meet last week where she clocked 1:14.20 in the 50m S5 butterfly final, putting her within the Tokyo Paralympics Games Minimum Entry Time.
Apart from edging closer towards a spot at the Paralympics this summer, Kravchenko also set a personal best in the 100m S5 freestyle event with a time of 2:42.26. The Exiles swimmer also progressed to the finals in the 50m S5 backstroke event, setting a season-best performance of 1:03.37.
The British Para-Swimming International Meet welcomed 91 athletes from 21 countries. It also marked Kravchenko’s return to international competition after making her appearance as the first female swimmer to represent Malta at the Paralympics Games in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.
Kravchenko will be looking to represent Malta once again at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics while continuing her training and studies at the prestigious Loughborough University in the UK.
Last month, prospective paralympic athletes expressed concerns that they would be robbed of their chance to compete at the Summer Games because of a ban on organised sports by health authorities in light of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
However, one of them, swimmer Maja Theuma, will be competing at the 2021 World Para Swimming European Open Championships in Madeira in May, where she will also be seeking qualification for the Paralympic Games.
