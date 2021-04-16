Malta’s Paralympic Prospect Edges Closer To Tokyo Games With Impressive Performance At British Meet

As athletes and para-athletes gear up for the Olympic Games this summer, one local para swimmer has managed to beat her personal best and inch closer to a minimum Paralympic entry time at an international meet.

Exiles SC para swimmer Vladyslava Kravchenko represented Malta at the British Para-Swimming International Meet last week where she clocked 1:14.20 in the 50m S5 butterfly final, putting her within the Tokyo Paralympics Games Minimum Entry Time.

Apart from edging closer towards a spot at the Paralympics this summer, Kravchenko also set a personal best in the 100m S5 freestyle event with a time of 2:42.26. The Exiles swimmer also progressed to the finals in the 50m S5 backstroke event, setting a season-best performance of 1:03.37.