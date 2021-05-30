Malta’s Rejuvenated Football Team Takes On Northern Ireland At 6pm
Malta’s national football team is taking on Northern Ireland in an international friendly, with the country hoping the team continues to build on recent positive results.
The game, which is taking place in Austria, kicks off at 6pm.
🙌 Here it isMalta 🇲🇹 starting XI for Friendly International against Northern Ireland in Klagenfurt, Austria. #UnitedForMalta #CmonBoys 👊👊⚽️
Posted by Malta Football Association – 1900 on Sunday, May 30, 2021
A vibrant Malta, which is ranked 176th in the world, has been rejuvenated under the stewardship of new head coach Devis Mangia.
Kitted out 👍Malta 🇲🇹 dressing room ahead of Friendly International 🆚 Northern Ireland. #UnitedForMalta #ForzaMalta⚽️
Posted by Malta Football Association – 1900 on Sunday, May 30, 2021
For the first time in recent history, Malta is playing aggressive, confident, and competitive football, and Mangia is leading the way.
Under Mangia, Malta has won against Gibraltar, Latvia, Liechtenstein and Andorra. The team also drew against the Faroe Islands, Slovakia, Andorra and Latvia.
Kitted out 👍Malta 🇲🇹 dressing room ahead of Friendly International 🆚 Northern Ireland. #UnitedForMalta #ForzaMalta⚽️
Posted by Malta Football Association – 1900 on Sunday, May 30, 2021
Share with someone who needs to watch this game!