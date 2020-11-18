Malta’s Silver Lining: Stunning Record Set To Keep Up Longest Undefeated Streak In History By Far

Malta may have agonisingly missed out on first place in their UEFA Nations League group last night, but they still managed to extend a pretty amazing record.

By finishing 1-1 with the Faroe Islands, Malta extended its undefeated run to seven games, its longest such streak in history. The streak started with a UEFA Nations League draw with Latvia, a friendly victory over Gibraltar and a draw with Andorra, and continued with victories over Latvia, Liechtenstein (friendly) and Andorra and last night’s draw with the Faroe Islands.

To put things in perspective, Malta’s previous record was set in 1981, when the team went four games without a defeat – coming draw with Liechtenstein and defeating Indonesia, Thailand and Tunisia.