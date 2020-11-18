Malta’s Silver Lining: Stunning Record Set To Keep Up Longest Undefeated Streak In History By Far
Malta may have agonisingly missed out on first place in their UEFA Nations League group last night, but they still managed to extend a pretty amazing record.
By finishing 1-1 with the Faroe Islands, Malta extended its undefeated run to seven games, its longest such streak in history. The streak started with a UEFA Nations League draw with Latvia, a friendly victory over Gibraltar and a draw with Andorra, and continued with victories over Latvia, Liechtenstein (friendly) and Andorra and last night’s draw with the Faroe Islands.
To put things in perspective, Malta’s previous record was set in 1981, when the team went four games without a defeat – coming draw with Liechtenstein and defeating Indonesia, Thailand and Tunisia.
And while the format of the UEFA Nations League allows Malta to play more teams on its level, its performance this year was much better than it was in the inaugural competition two years ago.
Malta finished second in its group this year, while it finished rock bottom two years ago, a clear sign that things have taken a turn for the better under new manager Devis Mangia.