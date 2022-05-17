Malta’s Special Olympics Team Win Big In Waterpolo Demonstration Game
Malta has won the first-ever unified Waterpolo demonstration game in the history of the Special Olympics.
It brought together a selection of athletes with and without intellectual disabilities on the same teams, with Malta winning 10-4 against an international selection.
The game was organised on the sidelines of the Special Olympics Malta Invitational Games 2022 and showed how inclusion can be truly achieved through sport.
“Team sports bring people together and this demonstration game aimed to achieve that, breaking down stereotypes about people with intellectual disabilities in a really fun way,” Special Olympics Malta said in a statement.
“Special Olympics Malta embraces unified sports and this Waterpolo demonstration game was an opportunity to promote it further and build inclusion and tolerance in all sports. Training together and playing together is a quick path to friendship and understanding each other,” it said.
“In Unified Sports, teams are often made up of people of similar age and ability. That makes practices more fun and games more challenging and exciting for all.”
“Having sport in common is just one more way that preconceptions and false ideas are swept away. Achieving inclusion through sport in a practical way,” it concluded.
The Special Olympics Invitational Games kicked off on Saturday 14th May and will run up until Wednesday 18th May.
