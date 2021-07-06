Maltese 100-Metre Sprinter Carla Scicluna Called Up For Tokyo Summer Olympics

“I am still trying to find the words to describe what I’m feeling right now, I don’t think my mind has fully processed it yet,” Scicluna told Lovin Malta.

The 20-year-old will compete in the 100-metre race and is the first Maltese track and field athlete to be nominated to the Olympics this year.

Local athlete Carla Scicluna will represent Malta at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo this summer.

Scicluna is Malta’s 100-metre national champion and earlier this year achieved the title of Winter Champion in the 60 metres, securing a spot at the European Indoor Championships in Torun, Poland.

Unfortunately, she wasn’t able to attend the championships after having contracted COVID-19 a week prior to the big event.

In addition to contracting COVID-19, Scicluna had her training disrupted over the past few months with sports facilities and tracks being closed.

“It is an honour to represent Malta in the Games and I am beyond grateful to have been given the opportunity to show my hard work and sacrifice, especially throughout this year given all the circumstances,” she said.

The young athlete has been training in athletics for the past eight years whilst simultaneously pursuing a degree in medicine.

She will join badminton player Matthew Abela, indoor pistol shooter Eleanor Bezzina, weightlifter Yazmin Zammit Stevens and swimmers Andrew Chetcuti and Sasha Gatt as part of Malta’s contingent heading up to Tokyo this July.

