Just Three Months After Giving Birth Maltese Athlete Hits Podium At Full Marathon
Endurance athlete Josann Attard Pulis gave her newborn daughter something to be proud of after running a full marathon just three months after giving birth.
The feat came with some problems, but that did not stop her from claiming a third-place spot in the La Valette Marathon, with a time of 03:31:00.
“I had some trouble with my leg along the way but my focus was to finish no matter what, even if the pace was slower,” Josann told Lovin Malta. “When I finished the race, I was so happy.”
Attard Pulis was no stranger to running, having landed a podium spot on several occasions both locally and abroad, in marathons and even 50km events.
“During pregnancy, I had to change the mode of training by running at a slower pace, avoiding any abdominal work too. I had to do this to keep the baby safe.”
But when baby Nia was born in February, she was quick to get moving, even if the only movement she was allowed, in the initial stage, was walking.
Knowing that events like these are few and far between, however, Josann couldn’t help squeeze one in before summer.
“Obviously, I was not as prepared as I used to be before, but I really wanted to run one [marathon] before summer.”
She ran the event and clocked a time of 03:31:00, hitting a third-place spot in the La Valette Marathon.
Interestingly, it wasn’t the prospect of competition or even silverware that moved her only to hit the event. The training served to help her bond with Nia, as they ran the distance together week in, week out.
“Training also served to help me build a positive relationship with the baby,” she added.
