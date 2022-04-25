Just Three Months After Giving Birth Maltese Athlete Hits Podium At Full Marathon

Endurance athlete Josann Attard Pulis gave her newborn daughter something to be proud of after running a full marathon just three months after giving birth.

The feat came with some problems, but that did not stop her from claiming a third-place spot in the La Valette Marathon, with a time of 03:31:00.

“I had some trouble with my leg along the way but my focus was to finish no matter what, even if the pace was slower,” Josann told Lovin Malta. “When I finished the race, I was so happy.”

Attard Pulis was no stranger to running, having landed a podium spot on several occasions both locally and abroad, in marathons and even 50km events.