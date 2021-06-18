Maltese Athletes Confident As They Head Into High-Stake European Championships In Cyprus

A total of 31 Maltese athletes have made the trip up to Cyprus to compete in the European Championships.

Malta will go head-to-head against larger nations such as Serbia and Georgia in the third league, with the likes of reigning world indoor champion Ivana Španović present for the competition as nations compete for one of three promotion slots made available for next season’s tier.

The crucial competition poses an even bigger challenge for Maltese athletes who were denied their regular training regime for most of the year following a number of government COVID-19 regulations.

“It’s been tough trying to prepare for competition over the past few months due to the restrictions,” said national record holder long jumper Jeremy Zammit.

“Luckily enough, Athletics Malta together with my club Pembroke Athleta has given us the opportunity to go abroad four times prior to this event to help us prepare,” he said.

Zammit will be competing in the long jump and 4 x 100m relay over the weekend. Malta’s contingent is made up of athletes of all ages, with the youngest being 17 and the eldest being 45.