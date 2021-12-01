Malta-Based Company Fined For Allowing Bets On A Game After It Had Already Ended
A Malta-based sports betting company was among the two companies fined for allowing 86 New Jersey gamblers to bet on a British soccer game after it had already ended, with gamblers winning a collective total of nearly $15,000.
The betting proposition involved a bet on whether Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford would score a goal during the game between Manchester United and Liverpool on 13th May 2021. Luckily for gamblers, Rashford did score that day.
The game took place on 13th May 2021, yet mistakenly a Kambi trader did the start date as 14th May 2021 instead. This allowed gamblers to place bets on Rashford knowing he had already scored.
As reported by Associated Press, the error in the system was exposed in documents made public earlier this month by the New Jersey Division of gaming enforcement, which heard of the incident involving the Malta-based sports betting technology company known as Kambi Group together with the company Chicago-based Rush Street Interactive.
The Malta-based company Kiambi voided the bets without first getting the necessary approval from New Jersey’s enforcement division.
Together with Rush Street, Kiambi has since agreed to pay the hefty fine of $1,000 and has since adopted a new mandatory additional quality assurance measure that will keep the error from repeating itself. Their teams will now be required to obtain higher approval from supervisors on all manual entries on the sports data feed entered.
