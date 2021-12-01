Malta-Based Company Fined For Allowing Bets On A Game After It Had Already Ended

A Malta-based sports betting company was among the two companies fined for allowing 86 New Jersey gamblers to bet on a British soccer game after it had already ended, with gamblers winning a collective total of nearly $15,000.

The betting proposition involved a bet on whether Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford would score a goal during the game between Manchester United and Liverpool on 13th May 2021. Luckily for gamblers, Rashford did score that day.

The game took place on 13th May 2021, yet mistakenly a Kambi trader did the start date as 14th May 2021 instead. This allowed gamblers to place bets on Rashford knowing he had already scored.