Maltese Footballer Alex Satariano Puts Pen To Paper With Serie B Side Frosinone

Maltese footballer Alex Satariano has officially put pen to paper with Serie B club, Frosinone Calcio.

The 19-year-old footballer has signed a three-year contract until 2024 and will be coached by former Italian national player and 2006 World Cup winner Fabio Grosso.

Satariano made the move following a two-year stint with local premier league side Sliema Wanderers, where he played 34 games and scored eight goals.

The 19-year-old also features on the national football team, where he’s played nine matches, scoring his first goal in the 2-2 draw against Slovakia in the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers.

