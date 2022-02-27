Maltese Journalist Insists Malta Should Refuse To Host Russian National Team Next Month

Maltese journalist Sergio Mallia has appealed with the Malta Football Association not to host the Russian national team, whose under-21 team is set to play on the island next month. “In light of what is currently happening before our very eyes, the Malta Football Association would do well to think about emulating the Polish FA for their next Under-21 match,” he wrote in a Facebook post.

Malta’s next match in UEFA’s Under-21 Championship Qualifiers is none other than the Russian national team, which Malta is set to host on 25th March. The Maltese women’s team is also due to host Russia in April. The quandary presents itself in light of recent events taking place in the east, following Russia’s military action against Ukraine, action which saw several Maltese nationals unite with Ukrainians living on the island. Players and national teams alike have voiced their objection to playing against the Russian team. Three such examples are Poland, Sweden, and the Czech Republic, who are refusing to play in their respective World Cup qualifiers against Russia come March.

Prezes @ceskarepre_cz przekazał mi właśnie, że Czesi również nie zagrają z Rosją w meczu barażowym! Trzy federacje – 🇵🇱🇸🇪🇨🇿 – pokazują, co znaczy solidarność. Teraz czas na ruch FIFA. Dziękuję @MorawieckiM i @KamilBortniczuk za bezcenną pomoc i działania dyplomatyczne! — Cezary Kulesza (@Czarek_Kulesza) February 27, 2022

“In light of the escalation of the Russian Federation’s aggression against Ukraine, the Polish national team is not going to play a match against the Russian Republic,” Poland’s Football Association President Cezary Kulesza wrote on Twitter. “This is the only right decision. We’re in talks with Swedish and Czech associations to present a common position to FIFA.” On Friday, UEFA announced the moving of the Champion’s League venue from St Petersburg to Paris and added that all Russian and Ukrainian clubs and national teams competing in UEFA competitions will be required to play their home matches at neutral venues until further notice. Lovin Malta reached out to Bjorn Vassallo, the President of the Malta Football Association to get his take on whether Malta should refuse to play against Russia. “Presently, no directives have been issued by FIFA or UEFA, when it comes to hosting Russian teams,” Vassallo said. “I am aware that there is a FIFA Bureau meeting in the next hours and there can be decisions taken which will guide football associations accordingly.” “We fully understand the gravity of what is happening in the conflict and we explicitly condemn these actions, however in the terms of sports sanctions we will follow the governing body’s directives.”