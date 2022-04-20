‘Nothing But Quality’: Maltese Junior Dancers Hit World Championship Semi-Finals After Overcoming 140 Contestants

Two young Maltese dance couples have trailblazed their way into the top 12 spots in an International Junior World Championship held in Blackpool. The competition – the Junior Blackpool Dance Festival – is the official world championship for junior dancers (ages 12 – 15 years) and welcomed couples from every corner of the world to light up the stage before a panel of judges. Dancers Skander Friggieri (12) and Samira Cassar (11), alongside Liam Sammut (14) and Rihanna Scicluna(13) represented Malta on the day. They were the youngest contestants in the category.

Lovin Malta sat with coach Laurence Tanti, who alongside dance partner and co-coach Consuela led the foray, translating the results of some intense practice into hardcore results. “I was overwhelmed,” Laurence said. “Every round my heart was racing to see if they had passed.” “When they both made the semi-final top 12, I just jumped out of my chair and started screaming with joy.” “These four kids are so talented, and they work so hard that they absolutely deserved the result. They have such a great sense of dedication and drive.

The competition works similarly to a ‘knockout’, starting off with 140 couples from every corner of the world, split into five groups and judged by a panel of nine professional judges. The judging panel then selects couples from each group to pass through the next round. At each turn, 30 couples are eliminated. After surviving each stage, competitors would dance again and again until the numbers dwindle further to 80, then 50, then 24. The Maltese starlets have edged closer to the top spot, overcoming all opposition thus far and getting past the 12th placed bracket. And while they were eliminated before progressing to the final six, the results of their actual position will be revealed in the coming days. Presently, coaches Laurence and Consuela and their four dancers are waiting to hear what position they have garnered in the World rankings. It could be anywhere between 7th to 12th globally. “It’s just great to see Maltese dancers achieve such great results, and to perform with such quality.”