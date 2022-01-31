Maltese Midfielder Matthew Guillaumier Signs For Serie C Side Siena In Bold Career Move
Malta international midfielder Matthew Guillaumier has signed for Italian Serie C side Siena, initially on loan but with an option to buy at the end of the season.
Guillaumier, who plays for reigning Maltese champions Ħamrun Spartans, had been strongly linked to a move overseas this transfer window, particularly to Serie B Reggina.
After that move collapsed, the 23-year-old was snapped up by Siena, shortly before the closure of the January transfer window.
Guillaumier has so far played 13 times with the Malta national team, scoring once in a 1-1 draw against the Faroe Islands.
He joins a small group of Maltese players, including defender Zach Muscat, midfielder Teddy Team and striker Alexander Satariano, who ply their trade overseas.
Cover photo: Matthew Guillaumier presented as a Ħamrun Spartans player in 2020 (Photo: Ħamrun Spartans)
Good luck Matthew!