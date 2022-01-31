Maltese Midfielder Matthew Guillaumier Signs For Serie C Side Siena In Bold Career Move

Malta international midfielder Matthew Guillaumier has signed for Italian Serie C side Siena, initially on loan but with an option to buy at the end of the season.

Guillaumier, who plays for reigning Maltese champions Ħamrun Spartans, had been strongly linked to a move overseas this transfer window, particularly to Serie B Reggina.

After that move collapsed, the 23-year-old was snapped up by Siena, shortly before the closure of the January transfer window.