Maltese Mountain Biker Takes Home Winners’ Jersey In Sicilian Circuit After Claiming Top Spot In Etna Extreme

A Maltese mountain biker took home the Winners’ Jersey in the Meditteranea MTB Circuit after claiming the top spot in her category at the Etna Extreme race.

Malta was well represented at the annual mountain bike race held in Sicily with eleven riders making the trip up for the extreme race divided into two categories – the Marathon and the Gran Fondo.

The Marathon consists of a 60km route with an elevation of 2,000 metres with the Gran Fondo coming in at 45km and an elevation of 1,500 metres.

Maltese riders made their presence felt at the event with Marie Claire Aquilina claiming the top spot in the Women’s Amateur category, adding more accolades to her ever-growing list.

Moreover, with Etna Extreme forming part of the Meditteranea MTB Challenge Circuit, a ten race circuit of mountain bike races around Sicily, Aquilina also took the Race Winner Jersey and the almighty leaders’ White Jersey.