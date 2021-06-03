Maltese Paralympian Contesting International Athletes’ Council Ahead Of Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

A Maltese Paralympian has been nominated to sit on the International Paralympic Committee Athletes’ Council at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

Vladyslava Kravchenko will compete against 22 other athletes from across the world looking to fill the six representative positions on the IPC Athletes’ Council this summer.

The athletes’ council is a group of elected athlete representatives acting as the voice of the global para-athlete community to the IPC.

“I believe that the Athletes’ Council is one of the most effective mechanisms in place that ensures that athletes’ voices are heard,” Kravchenko said. “I believe that it is imperative to maximise the amount and the diversity of these voices – in particular athletes coming from small states, developing nations, refugee and indigenous communities, amongst others.”

In 2016, Kravchenko became the first female swimmer and the first female athlete since 1980 to represent Malta at the Paralympic Games. She’s also competing for a spot at the 2020 Paralympic Games this summer.