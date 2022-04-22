Maltese Swimmer Smashes 200m Medley National Record Previously Set By Himself
Maltese national swimmer Thomas Wareing smashed through a new 200m Medley Record. One previously set by himself in 2021.
The feat took place in the first session of the 29th International Easter Meet, hosted by the Aquatic Sports Association (ASA) of Malta on 21st April.
It is an official FINA (International Swimming Federation) event welcoming 265 athletes representing 11 clubs in a total of 76 swimming events.
On the first day, Wareing established a new national record with a time of 2:07:95, beating his previous record of 2:08:34 – which he established himself in Hungary in 2021.
Other records were established on the day.
Matthew Satariano clocked a time of 55.75 in the Group C 100m freestyle (55.75).
Alexandar Savic hit a time of 8:26:50 in the 800m freestyle while Sasha Gatt clocked a time of 9:02:22.
Gatt made headlines recently after having been awarded a Malta Olympic Committee scholarship ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games.
Her selection followed some insane performances over the past two years, coupled with the likelihood of qualification for the games.
The second day of the competition will start on Friday at 9am.
Could we see some more stellar performances from Malta’s athletes?