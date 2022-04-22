Maltese Swimmer Smashes 200m Medley National Record Previously Set By Himself

Maltese national swimmer Thomas Wareing smashed through a new 200m Medley Record. One previously set by himself in 2021.

The feat took place in the first session of the 29th International Easter Meet, hosted by the Aquatic Sports Association (ASA) of Malta on 21st April.

It is an official FINA (International Swimming Federation) event welcoming 265 athletes representing 11 clubs in a total of 76 swimming events.

On the first day, Wareing established a new national record with a time of 2:07:95, beating his previous record of 2:08:34 – which he established himself in Hungary in 2021.