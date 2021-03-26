Maltese Swimmers Dominate In Turkey As Numerous National Records Are Broken

د . إAEDSRر . س

It has been a historic week for Maltese swimmers competing at the International Turkcell competition in Turkey, with starlet Mya Azzopardi breaking a total of four national records. 

After beating her own 200m freestyle national record earlier during the week, Azzopardi capitalised on her momentum and put on a dominant performance in the 400m and 100m individual medley, as well as the 400m freestyle.

Azzopardi emerged from the 400m medley with a time of 4:57.75, sweeping past the previous national record of 5:16.36 held by Francesca Falzon Young since 2016. 

The 18-year-old swimmer also broke a four-year record she had set herself in the 100m medley after finishing with a time of 1:05.54 – 0.22 milliseconds faster than the previous record.

She also improved her previously established record in the 400m freestyle, clocking a time of 4:21:37. Her previous record, established in January 2020 in Rome, stood at 4:23.88.

Together, Azzopardi established four national records over the week.

In the male’s event, Maltese swimmer Thomas Woods and Jacques Boffa also put on a formidable showing.

Woods finished the 400m freestyle with a time of 3:03.30, breaking a national record established by Dylan Cachia in October 2018.

Boffa broke the 200m freestyle national record by 0.01 seconds with a time of 1:52.78.

