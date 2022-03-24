Marsa FC And Players Hit With Hefty Bans After Assaulting Match Officials

The Maltese Football Association (MFA) have hit Marsa FC with a two-point deduction, and fined players found guilty of violence on the pitch €650 respectively. The punishment came from the MFA’s Disciplinary and Ethics committee, who addressed a reported assault on a match official that took place during the BOV Challenge League Group B match between Marsa FC and Pietà Hotspurs FC. The game was played on 27th February at the Centenary Stadium.

The point deduction comes after match official Mitchel Spiteri was assaulted by Marsa FC goalkeeper Dorian Bugeja. An act that resulted in a three-year ban from competitive football for the goalkeeper. After Bugeja was shown a red card, he assaulted the assistant referee by ‘kicking with his studs up his abdominals with the consequence of inflicting injury.’ The Malta Referees Association spoke out about the incident, condemning the behaviour of the Marsa goalkeeper, appealing with the MFA to come down hard on the player in view of the violent offence.

The MFA delivered, condemning violence in football in its entirety. “Whilst showing solidarity with the match official in question, we unequivocally condemn any form of violent behaviour and reiterates that violence has no place in football,” the MFA wrote in a press release. Marsa FC condemned the act in a post issued on their social media but expressed disappointment with the level of referring during their recent matches which saw decisions potentially hamper the team’s hopes of promotion to the premier league.

As it stands, Zebbug lead the group with 36 points, followed by Pieta’ on 36, Tarxien 34, Marsa 33, Fgura 28, St. Andrews 25, Qrendi and Swieqi 21, Senglea 15, Mgarr 11, and Luqa 10. Featured Photo Credit: Malta Football Association Official Website What do you make of this?

