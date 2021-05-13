MFA Shuts Down Ta’ Qali Pool Due To Financial Difficulties Incurred By COVID-19 Pandemic

The swimming pool in Ta’ Qali has been permanently closed due to the financial burden it posed throughout the pandemic.

The Malta Football Association endorsed the decision to shut down the pool during an executive committee meeting held earlier this week, with president Bjorn Vassallo claiming that the facility was not financially viable for the association to maintain.

With pools and gyms closed for over two months, as well as constant interruptions to sporting schedules over the past year, the MFA made the decision to shut down the pool and will instead propose a “commercially-driven concept”.

Athletes and swimmers, including popular triathlete Fabio Spiteri, are mourning the loss of the pool while raising the point once again that sports in Malta aren’t taken seriously enough.