MFA Shuts Down Ta’ Qali Pool Due To Financial Difficulties Incurred By COVID-19 Pandemic
The swimming pool in Ta’ Qali has been permanently closed due to the financial burden it posed throughout the pandemic.
The Malta Football Association endorsed the decision to shut down the pool during an executive committee meeting held earlier this week, with president Bjorn Vassallo claiming that the facility was not financially viable for the association to maintain.
With pools and gyms closed for over two months, as well as constant interruptions to sporting schedules over the past year, the MFA made the decision to shut down the pool and will instead propose a “commercially-driven concept”.
Athletes and swimmers, including popular triathlete Fabio Spiteri, are mourning the loss of the pool while raising the point once again that sports in Malta aren’t taken seriously enough.
“It’s a real pity that we subsidise everything in Malta but not sports,” Spiteri said. “Hundreds and hundreds of kids, teens, adults and elderly used this pool. It will be missed!”
As a private entity, the MFA was impacted by the pandemic much like any other business in Malta. Moreover, the association was faced with terminating its league prematurely as a result of a ban on organised sports which will be fully repealed until 7th June.
Tag someone who used to swim at the Ta’ Qali pool