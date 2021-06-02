‘I Could Have Pushed Myself For 4 More Hours’, Says Neil Agius After Gozo Swim Was Cut Short By Bad Weather

A three-day swim around Gozo by Neil Agius had to be cut short due to very cold water and the fear of hypothermia.

Aguis, who last year swam from Sicily to Malta and now plans to cross to Sicily from Tunisia later this month, planned three laps around Gozo in three days to warm up for his big swim.

The ultra-endurance swimmer skipped his scheduled 12-hour rest period between his second and third swims in order to avoid worsening weather as a storm approached Gozo. He then forfeited his break between his second and third laps around Gozo as well, racking up more than 40 hours of swimming.

“I was informed by my team that we would be facing force five winds at some point into my third lap”, Agius explained in a Facebook post. “To avoid this, we would need to forfeit my rest break and push through, racing against the wind”.