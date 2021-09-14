Neil Agius Submitted Documentation For World Record Swim: ‘It’s Like A Mini Thesis’

Local swimming legend Neil Agius submitted the documentation for his swim from Linosa to Gozo to become recognised by Guinness World Records.

His unassisted swim of over 52 hours covered 126 kilometres, and he completed the journey unassisted in the current-neutral ocean.

Agius submitted the his world record to the Guinness World Records and the Marathon Swimmers Federation so far, and is planning to submit to the World Open Water Swimming Association in the next few days.

The documentation is extremely detailed, he explains in a Facebook post, down to the detail of his GPS coordinates, what he ate and drank, and even quotes of conversations during short breaks. “It’s like a mini thesis with every minute logged,” Agius wrote.

The swimmer said he is really excited, and that the moment is surreal, ‘almost of disbelief’. “Submitting the documentation for a World Record is something I have dreamt of, and to see the day actually here is humbling.”