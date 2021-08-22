Neptunes Crowned Waterpolo Champions After Easing Past San Ġiljan In Do Or Die Game  

Neptunes have won Malta’s national waterpolo league after defeating previous champions San Ġiljan in a title showdown last night. The two waterpolo teams went into the game level on 24 points each, turning the game into a do-or-die match for both sides. Neptunes raced into a 2-0 lead, with early goals from Jake Muscat and Gabriel Pace, before Matthew Zammit halved the deficit for San Ġiljan at the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter was packed with goals, with Michael Spiteri Staines, Jordan Camilleri and Alec Fenech (2) scoring for Neptunes and Ben Plumpton, Matthew Zammit and Mattias Ortoleva scoring for San Ġiljan. San Ġiljan won the third quarter, with Plumpton and Dino Zammit scoring for them in between a penalty goal by Neptunes captain Stevie Camilleri, leaving everything to play for in the final quarter.

And it was at the end where Neptunes truly made their dominance count, scoring three with no reply courtesy of Stevie Camilleri, Jake Muscat and under-17 player Max Farrugia. Neptunes have now won 27 championship victories, 11 of which were obtained in the past 16 years, cementing its status as the most successful waterpolo team of recent years by far. Tag a Neptunes fan!

READ NEXT: Maltese Sailor Victoria Schultheis Secures Second Place At European WASZP Games