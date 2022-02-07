All Eyes On Jenise Spiteri: Malta’s Sole Olympian To Take Stage On Wednesday

Maltese snowboarding sensation Jenise Spiteri, the country’s sole competitor at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, is set to take the stage on Wednesday 9th February.

On the day, Spiteri will showcase her skills in the qualifying rounds of the Snowboard Half-Pipe at 02:30 Maltese time.

Currently ranked at 35th globally, she will compete in the first group of the qualifying event against experienced other athletes in her group.

During the event, contestants perform high-flying, acrobatic tricks while riding down a U-shaped course, receiving points based on the difficulty and the amplitude of their runs.