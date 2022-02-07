All Eyes On Jenise Spiteri: Malta’s Sole Olympian To Take Stage On Wednesday
Maltese snowboarding sensation Jenise Spiteri, the country’s sole competitor at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, is set to take the stage on Wednesday 9th February.
On the day, Spiteri will showcase her skills in the qualifying rounds of the Snowboard Half-Pipe at 02:30 Maltese time.
Currently ranked at 35th globally, she will compete in the first group of the qualifying event against experienced other athletes in her group.
During the event, contestants perform high-flying, acrobatic tricks while riding down a U-shaped course, receiving points based on the difficulty and the amplitude of their runs.
Spiteri qualified for the games in her own right following participation in the World Cup event in Laax, Switzerland. She was funded by the Olympic Solidarity Scholarship scheme.
In order to attempt a qualification to the final on 10th of February, Spiteri will compete in two initial rounds on Wednesday 9th February. The best round will be accounted for and will determine whether she will be one of the twelve athletes to progress to the next round.
“Although we are competing against larger and more experienced countries, what we might lack in experience we make up for in spirit. We are confident that Jenise will be giving her 100% on Wednesday” remarked Charlene Attard, Chef de Mission.
Malta has been competing at the Winter Games since 2014 when it made its debut in Sochi, and returned to the Games in Pyeongchang, making Beijing 2022 its third foray in this winter festival of sport.
Good luck Jenise!