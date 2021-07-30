Carla Scicluna Advances To Next Round At Tokyo 2020 Olympics After Placing Fourth In 100-Metre Heat
Maltese track and field athlete Carla Scicluna has advanced to the next round in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games after placing fourth in her 100-metre heat.
Scicluna put up a time of 12.11 seconds in the preliminary round, coming in behind Alvin Tehupeiory from Indonesia.
As per the Olympic qualification rules, Scicluna’s fourth-place result was enough to earn her a spot in Round One of the 100-metre women’s heat.
Scicluna is the only Maltese athlete to have qualified past the preliminary rounds at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. She will compete in Heat Five of Round One of the women’s 100-metres taking place at 12:47pm (5:47 am local time).
