Here’s The Full Schedule Of Maltese Athletes Competing At Tokyo 2020 Olympics

The tentative schedule for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games has been released with Maltese athletes competing almost daily until the end of July. Swimmer Sasha Gatt and indoor pistol shooter Eleanor Bezzina will be competing twice while the rest of the Maltese contingent will be competing once. Athletes have already begun trickling into Tokyo under strict COVID-19 restrictions and protocols that deny them the opportunity to meet and support one another.

Athletes will also have to leave no later than two days after the conclusion of their event. A full timetable of each athlete’s schedule for competition can be found below. Sunday 25th July First up is indoor pistol shooter Eleanor Bezzina who will be competing in the 10-metre air pistol qualifications at 9am (2am local time). She will be followed by badminton player Matthew Abela who will compete in the men’s singles against China’s Shi Yu Q at 12:40pm (5:40am local time). Later on in the day, 16-year-old swimmer Sasha Gatt will compete in her 400-metre heat at 8:40pm (1:40pm local time).

Matthew Abela

Monday 26th July Gatt will be the only Maltese athlete performing on the day as she competes in the 1,500-metre heat held at 8:30pm (1:30pm local time). Tuesday 27th July The day will kick off with weightlifter Yazmin Zammit Stevens competing in the 64kg category at 11:50am (4:50am local time). She will be followed by swimmer Andrew Chetcuti who will be competing in the 100-metre heats at 7pm (12pm local time).

Andrew Chetcuti

Thursday 29th July Indoor pistol shooter Eleanor Bezzina will compete in the 25-metre pistol qualification at 9am (2am local time). Friday 30th July Last but not least is Carla Scicluna who will be competing in the 100-metre heat at 9am (2am local time).

Carla Scicluna

Despite the numerous restrictions in place, the Maltese contingent is in high spirits heading into the Tokyo Olympics. Abela has already familiarised himself with the Olympic Village with the remaining athletes expected to arrive by the end of the week. The Tokyo 2020 Olympics will kick off with an Opening Ceremony held on Friday 23rd July at 8pm (1pm local time) with Bezzina and Chetcuti appointed as Malta's flag bearers.

