Malta Paralympic Committee Announce Second Athlete Competing In Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Track and field para-athlete Thomas Borg will represent Malta at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, the Malta Paralympic Committee announced this afternoon.

Borg will be participating in the T47 100-metre and 400-metre events. The T47 classification consists of athletes with a below elbow or wrist amputation.

The 20-year-old para-athlete was born without a right arm below the elbow. Despite his disability, Borg has been involved in sports throughout his whole life and will take to the track in Tokyo in late August.

With the Olympic Games set to officially begin tomorrow, the Malta Paralympic Committee is busy putting together its contingent for the Paralympic Games, which will be held shortly after.

Yesterday, the committee announced its first para-athlete competing at Tokyo 2020, Vladyslava Kravchenko, who will be competing in the S5 para-swimming category.

Kravchenko has been serving as the Chairperson of the Malta Paralympics Athletes’ Council since 2018.

Photo credit: Timmy Cutugno

Tag someone who loves sports